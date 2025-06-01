Harish Kumar Gupta Appointed Full-Time DGP of Andhra Pradesh

Senior IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta has officially taken charge as the full-time Director General of Police (DGP) for Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Police Department has announced that Gupta will bring decisive, disciplined, and visionary leadership to the state police force. His appointment is set for a two-year term.

Gupta has been serving as the in-charge DGP since February 1 and assumed his new role on Saturday evening following the government's recent issuance of orders based on a panel selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), under the direction of the Chandrababu Naidu government.

In a show of support, senior IPS officers gathered to congratulate Gupta, who subsequently met with them to outline the priorities for the police department moving forward. Despite his official retirement age, Gupta's tenure will continue uninterrupted for the next two years.