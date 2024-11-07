HC dismisses MLC Raghu Raju’s disqualification

Vizianagaram : The Andhra Pradesh High Court’s verdict on Wednesday on the decision taken by AP Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju disqualifying MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju has sent shock waves to the YSRCP leadership.

Actually, the Election Commission is making preparations to conduct a by-poll for the MLC post in Vizianagaram district which had become vacant after the Council chairman disqualified the sitting MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju alleging he indulged in anti-party activities.

However, the High Court has dismissed the decision taken by the chairman which resulted in continuation of MLC Raghu Raju for two-and-half-a-years more.

Indukuri Raghu Raju of S Kota was sent to the Council from local body quota in December 2021 and he has tenure till November 31, 2027. However, he shifted his loyalty to the TDP and supported TDP MLA candidate K Lalitha Kumari in S.Kota constituency in the 2024 assembly elections.

This irked YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he instructed Koyye Moshen Raju, chairman of the Council to disqualify the MLC from the Council. As per his instructions, the Chairman has announced the disqualification of Raghu Raju from the Council for his anti-party activities by maintaining close relations with the TDP. Later Raghu Raju approached the High Court and challenged the decision taken by the Council chairman. The High Court delivered the judgement in favour of Raghu Raju.

Meanwhile, the Election Council has started arrangements for conducting bypolls in December this year. Both YSRCP and TDP are planning to field candidates in the election to grab the post. As per the information, the YSRCP has chosen S V Ch Appalanaidu, former MLA of Bobbili, who was defeated in recent elections, as candidate for the elections. The TDP has also been searching for a suitable candidate to contest the post.

The High Court on Wednesday dismissed the decision taken by the Council chairman and gave the verdict in favour of MLC Raghu Raju. With this verdict, Raghu Raju is regaining his post and will continue in the same position till November, 2027.

One has to wait and watch whether the YSRCP will challenge the verdict of the High Court in the Supreme Court.