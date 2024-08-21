HCL plans massive expansion in AP

Vijayawada: Leading software company HCL is all set to expand its network on a massive scale in Andhra Pradesh providing at least an additional 15,000 jobs.

A delegation of the HCL, led by its corporate vice-president Shiva Shankar and its associate vice-president, Shivaprasad, had a prolonged meeting with the minister for human resources development, IT and electronics at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Tuesday. Later, the heads of the HCL told media persons that the company has largescale expansion plans in the state providing employment for a minimum of 5,500 youth.

As part of Phase-2, a new multi-storyed structure will be built and employment will be provided for another 10,000 persons, they said. The HCL has already 4,500 employees with the current unit here. “We are formulating plans to provide employment on a massive scale by adopting the latest technology as per the changing trends across the globe. Also, we will become partners in the skill census and skill development which the State Government is going to take up in the most prestigious manner,” Shiva Shankar and Shivaprasad told media persons.

They said that they are ready to extend their cooperation in the efforts of the state government to provide 20 lakh jobs in the coming years. Shiva Shankar and Shivaprasad said that they made an appeal to minister Lokesh to take necessary steps to accord necessary permissions for expansion of their network and also release the subsidies that were withheld by the previous government.



Responding to their appeal, Lokesh recalled that during the last TDP government he had personally met the HCL chairperson Shiv Nadar and convinced him to set up the unit at Gannavaram though several states at that time competed with Andhra Pradesh. “It is really a great experience that permissions were accorded and land was allotted in Gannavaram in a record time to help the HCL to begin its activities on a war footing basis,” he recalled.

Observing that whenever he visits Gannavaram it gives him immense satisfaction that he could provide jobs to 4,500 youth, Lokesh said, however, the company’s activities could not move further due to the inefficiency of the rulers who assumed power later. “The company that is ready to provide jobs to 20,000 persons got stalled at 4,500 as necessary permissions and subsidies were not provided,” he added.

Since people’s government is in its place now, its main target is to provide 20 lakh jobs and the state government will extend all possible help to the HCL to expand its network in the state, Lokesh stated.

The subsidies that were withheld by the previous government will be released on instalment basis, he said and asked the HCL delegates to focus mainly on providing employment to another 15,500 youth.

Lokesh extended his congratulation to the HCL on deciding to provide employment to the youth by upgrading their skills.