Health min releases Sukhibhava benefits at Gottlooru

Dharmavaram Rural: The second phase of the PM-Kisan Annadata Sukhibhava financial assistance programme was conducted grandly at Gottlooru village in Dharmavaram Rural mandal. health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Hindupur MP Parthasarathi, Dharmavaram TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram, and Janasena State General Secretary Chilakam Madhusudhan Reddy participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the Central government has strengthened the agriculture sector through transformative initiatives like PM-Kisan. He stated that over the last ten years, Rs 3.7 lakh crore has been deposited directly into the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers across 20 instalments, and another Rs 18,000 crore was released on Wednesday as the 21st instalment from Coimbatore.

Despite financial challenges, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has prioritised farmer welfare, he said. Under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, the state is providing Rs 14,000 in addition to the Centre’s Rs 6,000, ensuring farmers receive Rs 20,000 annually. Under the second phase released today, the Centre contributed Rs 2,000 and the state Rs 5,000, totalling Rs 7,000 per farmer. He stressed that technology-driven agriculture will shape the sector’s future.

MP Parthasarathi said 75 per cent of India depends on agriculture, making support to farmers a constitutional duty. Timely financial assistance enables farmers to invest immediately after the first rains, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Paritala Sriram noted that the TDP-led coalition restored public trust through the Super Six welfare initiatives and ensured PM-Kisan–Annadata Sukhibhava was implemented from Day 1 of governance.

Jana Sena leader Madhusudhan Reddy said the government firmly believes that “when the farmer prospers, the state prospers,” and that today’s financial assistance will greatly support thousands of farmers in Dharmavaram constituency.