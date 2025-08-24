Health Min Satyakumar urges students to embrace cleanliness

Dharmavaram: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav emphasized that “clean surroundings are the foundation for social development” while addressing students during the Swarnandhra Swachhandhra programme held at Kottapeta Government Municipal High School, Dharmavaram, on Saturday. The Minister was accorded a warm welcome by local representatives, BJP workers, school staff, and students.

As part of the programme, he administered a pledge to students on cleanliness and environmental protection, highlighting the importance of building awareness from a young age. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Yadav stressed that cultivating responsibility for cleanliness, environmental conservation, and sustainable living practices during childhood would greatly benefit society and the nation in the long run. He urged collective efforts to achieve the goals of Swachh Andhra, calling it a mission that requires participation from all sections of society.

Students actively showcased their creativity by displaying posters on environmental protection, cleanliness, anti-plastic campaigns, and recycling methods, while also performing cultural programmes that conveyed strong social messages. Impressed by their performances, the Minister lauded the students for their awareness and talent. He further encouraged schools to regularly organize such programs to instill a sense of social responsibility and civic values among children.

The event was attended by Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar, Headmaster Ramprasad, PD Ashwini, Prem Bai, Praveen, in-charge Vijayalakshmi, Anjaneyulu, municipal officials, National Council member Ambati Satish, District General Secretary Obulesu, Town President Chandrasekhar, Bille Srinivasulu, Sanda Raghava, NDA alliance leaders, teachers, and students.