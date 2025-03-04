Heated arguments mar debate on Budget in Council

Vijayawada: Heated arguments took place between the ruling and the opposition parties in the Legislative Council on Monday during the general discussion on the State budget presented in the Assembly on February 28.

The council proceedings continued on the third day, Monday. The ruling party members including Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu said the coalition government has been trying to set right the financial condition of the State and alleged the State witnessed destructive rule under the YSRCP regime for five years.

The opposition YSRCP members questioned the ruling party on the meaning of destruction and asked the government to explain what kind of destruction the State has seen in YSRCP rule.

Participating in the general discussion on the Budget, TDP member Panchumarthi Anuradha has alleged that the State witnessed destructive rule during the YSRCP regime and stated that the NDA government was trying to set right the State’s economy. She explained the allocations made for education, medical and health and other departments.

She said Prajavedika built with Rs 10 crore near the residence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli was demolished by the YSRCP government and Polavaram project was also neglected by the YSRCP. The opposition members raised objection on the comments made by Anuradha.

Responding to it, Leader of Opposition Botcha Satyanarayana questioned what destruction the State had witnessed during the YSRCP rule and insisted the ruling party members to show evidence of economic destruction. He alleged the NDA leaders have exaggerated the figures of loans taken by the YSRCP government.

Botcha said former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented the welfare schemes for all and the YSRCP government never showed discrimination in the rule.

Responding to the comments of Botcha Satyanarayana and another YSRCP member Kumba Ravibabu, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu said the TDP which was formed 42 years ago, always implemented the welfare policies for all people and the TDP never showed discrimination based on religion, caste, party or region.

The NDA government’s objective was to protect the interests of poorer sections, he said.

Atchannaidu alleged that the YSRCP had shown discrimination on releasing of bills for houses constructed in the TDP rule. He said the YSRCP government took loans of Rs 10.4 lakh crore and now the NDA government was struggling due to excess loans. He said the coalition government was trying to set right the financial position of the State. He said the TDP always followed democratic principles and always worked for the people only. Atchannaidu said there was no freedom in the State during the YSRCP rule.

Earlier, YSRCP MLC Kumbha Ravibabu has alleged that the State government had neglected the super six schemes in the Budget 2025-26.

He pointed out that the State government took loans worth more than Rs one lakh crore in eight months of rule. He said there was no mention of free bus travel facility for women and giving stipend to unemployed youth. He flayed the coalition government for betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Minister Atchannaidu and MLCs hit back at the opposition party comments and stated the coalition government is trying to set the things on the right track after the destructive rule of YSRCP.