Heated debate rocks VMC Council meeting

Vijayawada: The general body meeting of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), chaired by Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, turned stormy on Saturday as sharp exchanges erupted between members of the TDP–Jana Sena alliance, YSRCP and CPM over key civic issues, including drinking water supply, sanitation, government school development and utilisation of government grants.

Corporators across party lines unanimously passed a resolution urging authorities to ensure adequate drinking water supply during the upcoming summer. Members noted that the city faces severe shortages every year and stressed the need for advance planning, augmentation of sources and equitable distribution to prevent hardship to residents. Concerns were also raised about dilapidated overhead tanks, ageing pipelines and instances of contaminated water supply in several localities. Sanitation failures drew strong criticism, with corporators complaining of irregular garbage clearance, clogged drains and unhygienic conditions across the city. Members warned that inadequate fogging operations had worsened the mosquito menace and could lead to outbreaks of vector-borne diseases.

During the question hour, a prolonged debate was held on funds received from the State and Central governments. CPM floor leader B. Satya Babu accused successive governments of failing to secure pending grants and properly utilise funds from the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, alleging that poor governance had stalled the city’s development. Tensions peaked when members discussed the alleged decline in infrastructure at government schools. Opposition corporators claimed that schools lacked basic facilities, while ruling coalition members strongly refuted the charges, leading to loud protests and disruptions. Despite appeals from the Mayor for restraint, the situation forced her to adjourn the meeting briefly before proceedings resumed.

The council discussed a 165-item agenda, approving most proposals while referring some to the State government. A road construction proposal under the PPP model was rejected and later modified. Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi also announced Rs.32 crore for air purification measures in hill areas such as Old Town and Chittinagar. Municipal Commissioner Dhyanachandra and senior officials attended the meeting.