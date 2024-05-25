Heavy rain occurs in Anantapur and Vijayawada, causes flooding and power outages

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Uravakonda and Vidapanakallu mandals of Anantapur district, causing streams to overflow and Boodagavi Pond Alugu to start flowing.

The rainfall also led to electricity poles falling in many areas of Vidapanakallu mandal, resulting in the power supply being cut off to 19 villages. This has caused vehicular traffic between villages to come to a halt, with water stagnating in fields and ponds.



Meanwhile, in Vijayawada, the surrounding areas of Gannavaram experienced incessant rain, leading to flooding in Goudapet, VN Puram, and other colonies.



The floodwaters have disrupted daily life in these areas, prompting residents to take precautions against further damage.

