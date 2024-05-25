Live
- As temperatures rise, Rajasthan govt set to plant 6 lakh saplings
- Kartik Aaryan dances into hearts in ‘Satyanaas’ from ‘Chandu Champion’
- TN govt allocates Rs 430 crore for children who lost parents to Covid
- NDA won't spare those who looted Bihar, this is Modi Ki Guarantee: PM Modi
- Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ Kashmir schedule gets wrapped
- Elated & committed after using my fundamental right: Paytm CEO
- Siddaramaiah directs suspension of police officials over youth’s custodial death
- Mullaperiyar dam issue: TN asks EAC to reject Kerala's proposal
- Leaders from CPI, CPM and Telangana Jana Samithi Meet CM Revanth Reddy
- Karthi, Aravind Swamy to share screen in ‘Meiyazhagan,’ Suriya to bankroll it
Heavy rain occurs in Anantapur and Vijayawada, causes flooding and power outages
Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Uravakonda and Vidapanakallu mandals of Anantapur district, causing streams to overflow and Boodagavi Pond Alugu to start flowing.
The rainfall also led to electricity poles falling in many areas of Vidapanakallu mandal, resulting in the power supply being cut off to 19 villages. This has caused vehicular traffic between villages to come to a halt, with water stagnating in fields and ponds.
Meanwhile, in Vijayawada, the surrounding areas of Gannavaram experienced incessant rain, leading to flooding in Goudapet, VN Puram, and other colonies.
The floodwaters have disrupted daily life in these areas, prompting residents to take precautions against further damage.
