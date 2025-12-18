Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee Backs “Jagriti Janam Bata” Program in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: The Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee has extended its support to the “Jagriti Janam Bata” program being organized by Telangana Jagriti President and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha during her visit to Jogulamba Gadwal district on the 21st and 22nd of this month.

As part of the preparations, the “Jagriti Janam Bata” wall poster was formally unveiled at the district office of the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee by NHPS District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar, along with committee leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders stated that MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will conduct the Jagriti Janam Bata program in the district with the support of the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee. As part of her tour, she will participate in consultations with intellectuals and interact directly with the public to understand their concerns.

They informed that the Telangana Jagriti President will visit irrigation projects in the district and hold meetings with cotton farmers to understand the difficulties they are facing. She will also interact with handloom weavers and workers to discuss their issues. In addition, the program will focus on identifying and addressing key district-level problems related to education, healthcare, and employment, with the objective of finding long-term solutions.

The leaders appealed to intellectuals, media representatives, and the general public of the district to actively participate in the Jagriti Janam Bata program and extend their full support to make it a grand success.

Among those present at the event were Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee District Convener Buchibabu, district leaders Venkata Ramulu, Jammanna, Rangaswamy, along with mandal-level presidents and vice presidents from Dharur, Maldakal, Nettempadu, and other mandals. Several mandal leaders and party activists, including Govindu, Vishnu, Munappa, Anjaneyulu, Prem Raj, Bhiman Goud, Swamy, Subhash, Gopal, Narasimha, Tippanna, KP Ramakrishna, Tirupati, Krishna, Anji, Sudarshan Naidu, Suresh, Ramudu, Dareppa, Dayakar, and others, also participated in the program.