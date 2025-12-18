National Lok Adalat on December 21; Public Urged to Opt for Amicable Settlements: District SP

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has appealed to the public to come forward and amicably settle cases wherever possible by making use of the National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on December 21 (Sunday). He emphasized that compromise is the best path to resolve disputes and avoid prolonged legal complications.

Addressing the public, the District SP stated that many cases arise due to momentary anger or misunderstandings, which eventually lead to unnecessary legal battles affecting individuals and their families. He noted that the Lok Adalat serves as an effective platform for resolving such disputes through mutual understanding and compromise. He urged both parties involved in long-pending and compoundable cases across the district to utilize this opportunity and settle their cases amicably.

The SP informed that the National Lok Adalat provides scope for settlement in various types of cases, including compoundable criminal cases, civil disputes, property partition matters, family and matrimonial disputes, bank recovery cases, cheque bounce cases, and electricity theft cases. He added that cases resolved through Lok Adalat are disposed of swiftly, saving both time and money for the litigants.

To ensure the success of the programme, the District SP directed all police personnel, from constable level to senior officers, to discharge their duties responsibly. He instructed officials to conduct counseling sessions for parties involved in compromise-worthy cases and to create awareness so that a maximum number of cases are resolved through the Lok Adalat.

The District Police appealed to the public to take advantage of the National Lok Adalat and seek speedy and peaceful resolution of their disputes.