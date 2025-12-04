Heavy rains cause flooding in Nellore and Tirupati Due to Cyclone Ditwah

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, heavy rains have been lashing Sripottisriramulu, Nellore, and Tirupati districts, resulting in widespread flooding. Since Wednesday night, continuous downpours have affected both urban and rural areas, with Nellore city experiencing significant inundation.

Low-lying regions within the city are submerged, while streams and ponds across the district are overflowing. Several ponds have reached full capacity, and floodwaters have encroached onto national highways, causing vehicles to proceed at a crawl. Affected areas include Perareddypalli and BC Colony, where homes are now inundated, and the Pinneru Vagu causeway in Saidapuram mandal, which has halted traffic between Saidapuram and Podalakur since Wednesday evening.

Tirupati district has also been experiencing relentless rain, with Balayapalli recording 10.8 cm of rainfall and Dakkili 11.2 cm. The Neredu River in Balayapalli has overflowed, disrupting transport between local villages.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the rainfall continues, urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid flood-prone areas.