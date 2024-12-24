Heavy rains forecast at isolated places in AP

Vijayawada: Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, forecast heavy rain likely at isolated places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema for two days on December 25 and 26 due to the im-pact of well-marked low pressure area over west-central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Ben-gal off South Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu coasts.

In a press release on Monday, the Meteorological centre announced that the low pressure moved west-southwestwards and lay over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Ben-gal off South Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on December 24.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has announced that there is a possibility of normal to heavy rains in some parts of AP particularly the North Coastal AP on Tuesday and asked the people to be alert in view of normal to heavy rains fore-cast.