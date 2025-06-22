Heavy Rains Forecast for Andhra Pradesh Over Next Three Days

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh over the next three days, accompanied by the risk of thundershowers and lightning.

Officials at the Centre have indicated that gusty winds, with speeds of 40-50 km/h, are expected, particularly in the southern Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions during this period.

On Saturday, various districts including Srisailam, Kakinada, Yanam, Amalapuram, Nellore, Chittoor, and East Godavari experienced rainfall, with Srisailam recording the highest precipitation of 40 mm in the last 24 hours. Additional rainfall was also noted in Rajahmundry, Chittoor, and Amalapuram, among other locations across the state.

Meteorological Department officials urge the public to remain vigilant, as further heavy rains along with thunder and lightning are anticipated. Those engaged in agricultural activities are particularly advised to exercise caution.