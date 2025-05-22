Heavy rains forecast in AP

Vijayawada: The Meteorological Centre, Amaravati on Wednesday announced a weather warning for the next six days, forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in some parts of the state from May 22 to 27. Further, it announced that gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

On Thursday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over coastal AP and Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

On Friday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam and south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. A similar weather forecast was made for Saturday and Sunday while there will be no rain on Monday. On Tuesday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday announced that southwest monsoon further advanced over some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, some parts of Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal. The weather conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon over some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, hot weather conditions are gradually easing, and mercury levels are falling for the last few days in some parts of AP.