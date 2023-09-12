Heavy rains forecast in Coastal AP

Vijayawada: Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, for three days from September 13 to 15.

In a statement on Monday, Meteorological centre, Amaravati said that east-west trough now runs from cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood to West-central Bay of Bengal off north Coastal Andhra Pradesh extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Normal to heavy rains occurred in some parts of Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours. Rains registered in Amaravati, Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, Gudivada, Macherla and other places in the State.

On the other hand, heavy rain lashed Vijayawada city on Monday morning. Low-lying areas in One Town, Moghalrajpuram and other areas were affected by heavy rain. Waterlogged at the low bridge near KR Market disrupted the traffic and caused inconvenience to the commuters. Residents of Wynchipet suffered hardships due to water stagnation on the roads for many hours.