Heavy rush of devotees on Day-2

Vijayawada: A massive surge of devotees was witnessed on Friday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, marking second day of the five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana, one of the most significant annual spiritual events at Kanaka Durga Temple. Pilgrims began arriving as early as 3 am, and the rush continued to swell throughout the day.

Temple officials said the late-night hours saw the highest influx, as several trains from north coastal Andhra districts arrived in Vijayawada, bringing hundreds of Bhavani devotees dressed in their traditional red attire. Pilgrims from Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu also participated in the rituals.

Due to the heavy turnout, vehicles were parked along several major routes, including BRTS Road, Gandhinagar, Satyanarayanapuram, Sambamurthy Road, Bhavanipuram, and Gollapudi, forcing devotees to walk long distances to reach the temple.

To manage the crowd, temple authorities arranged three Homagundams, 106 Irumudi counters, and 13 Prasadam counters—11 at Kanaka Durga Nagar, one at Vijayawada Railway Station, and another at PNBS. Free darshan was provided for all devotees, and Arjita Sevas were suspended to ensure smooth movement.

Drinking water points were set up along the queue lines, while milk and biscuits were distributed to children. The entire stretch from Canal Road to the Bus Station and BRTS Road turned vibrant red with devotional fervour.

Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik monitored arrangements and instructed staff to maintain sanitation, streamline queues, and ensure uninterrupted rituals. Police displayed awareness banners on cybercrimes, digital arrests, and fake loan apps to educate devotees.

Meanwhile, NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu intensified surveillance using AI-powered drones, facial-recognition cameras, and an extensive CCTV network. Along with In-charge Collector S Ilakkiya, RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, and senior officials, he reviewed security operations from the Command Control Room at the Model Guest House. Live CCTV feeds helped the team monitor bathing ghats, queue lines, Keshakhandana counters, parking spaces, and holding zones.

To prevent traffic congestion, the Commissioner instructed the Traffic DCP to monitor vehicular movement using the Astram mobile app, alert ground staff, and guide devotees to designated parking areas. AI drones captured crowd density in Giripradakshina areas, enabling quick deployment of personnel. Facial-recognition cameras helped identify known offenders, with instant alerts sent to crime teams for immediate action.

The Commissioner also advised women police teams to track waiting times and facilitate hassle-free Darshan. He later inspected Irumudi counters, Homagundams, and Prasadam counters, directing staff to remain vigilant. Bhavani Deeksha Viramana festivities will conclude on December 15.