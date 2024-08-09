  • Menu
Helmet awareness programme held

DLSA secretary G Shiva Prasad Yadav speaking at an awareness programme at AMC in Anantapur on Thursday
DLSA secretary G Shiva Prasad Yadav speaking at an awareness programme at AMC in Anantapur on Thursday

Anantapur: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary G Shiva Prasad Yadav conducted an awareness programme for the medical college students over the importance of wearing helmets to protest their life, at the AMC campus here on Thursday. He also spoke against the unhealthy practice of ragging and drugs consumption.

AMC Principal Dr S Manikya Rao, Dr KSS Venkateshwara Rao, GGH Superintendent and others participated in the programme.

