Help desk opened to assist teachers

Rajamahendravaram: To assist teachers with transfer and promotion-related processes, the East Godavari district unit of the United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) has established a Help Desk at the UTF district office in Rajamahendravaram. The Help Desk was formally inaugurated on Thursday by UTF State Secretary N Aruna Kumari.

Speaking on the occasion, UTF District President P Jayakar and GeneralSecretary A Shareef expressed satisfaction over the government’s release of a schedule for teacher transfers and promotions. They expressed happiness over the end of a long-standing stalemate between teacher unions and the government. They said that the Help Desk aims to guide teachers in resolving their queries, assist with the online application process, and provide overall support during the transfer and promotion procedures. Additional Help Desks are being set up in various mandals, including Korukonda, Undrajavaram, Gokavaram, and Nidadavole, to extend support across the district.

The Rajamahendravaram Help Desk is the first to be launched at the district level, and the UTF leaders urged all teachers to take advantage of the services being offered. For assistance, teachers can contact the Help Desk at 9989982503. Senior UTF leaders Prabhakar Varma, Prasad Rao, and district secretaries K Ramesh Babu, N Ravibabu, Dayanidhi, Manohar, Prakasa Rao, and Satyanarayana also participated in the event.