Hepatitis B, C cases trigger panic in Pallam

Amalapuram (Konaseema district): Panic prevailed at Pallam village in Katrenikona mandal after several residents tested positive for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

With a population of around 15,000, Pallam village has drawn attention after multiple diagnostic laboratories in Kakinada, Amalapuram, and surrounding areas reported a disproportionately high number of Hepatitis cases originating from this village. In response, Konaseema district officials swiftly deployed special medical teams and launched a mass screening drive.

Officials said that the village has over 6,000 adults above the age of 18. In the past week alone, rapid blood tests were conducted on 2,200 residents, and shockingly, 205 individuals tested positive. Those who tested positive have been referred to the district hospital in Amalapuram for ELISA confirmatory tests and further treatment.

Medical authorities have said that there is a need for full scale preventive measures to curb the spread of virus and confirmed that testing will continue for all eligible residents. They also clarified that while a vaccine exists for Hepatitis B, there is currently no vaccine for Hepatitis C.

Doctors warned that if left untreated, Hepatitis B and C infections can lead to serious liver complications, including liver disease and liver failure. “Early detection and treatment are critical to managing the virus and preventing long-term health issues,” medical experts said.

However, health workers are facing a new challenge, reluctance from some residents to undergo blood tests. Authorities are urging the public to cooperate with health personnel and prioritise their wellbeing.

District collector Mahesh Kumar said the district administration is monitoring the situation closely and take all measures to contain the virus and safeguard the health of the people.