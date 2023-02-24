High Tension prevails in Pulivendula ahead of YS Avinash Reddy's CBI inquiry

A high tension prevailed in Pulivendula in the wake of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy attending enquiry related to murder case of former minister and Peternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy for second time at CBI principal office in Hyderabad on Friday.



After mentioning the Kadapa MP's name as accused since the date of replay counter filed by CBI in the Telangana high court related to Bail Petetion of Y. Sunil Kumar Yadav one among five the former minister's murder case on Wednesday, a war like situation witnessed in Pulivendula as it appears like Fire coveted with Ash.

The YCP men who staged dharna in Pulivendula town Yesterday, indirectly warned of facing severe consequences if any thing happens to their leader during the enquiry.

It is reportedly said to have scores of YCP men already landed at Hyderabad wee hours Friday.



Meanwhile after expressing his inability by Avinash Reddy's father YS Baskar Reddy in attending the enquiry on schedule date 23rd February at Pulivendula, the CBI slueths proposed to issue notices again to him either to day or tomorrow ask him to attend the enquiry.

It may recalled that its Counter replay related to Bail Petetion issue of Y. Sunil Kumar Yadav the CBI detailed the alleged King Pin role played by Kadapa MP and his father in the murder case of former YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI has specified that YS Baskar Reddy was responsble for providing shelter to the murder accused at his home before before murdering Vivekananda Reddy on 14th March, after murder on 15th March.

The CBI has alleged immediately after murdering the former minister Avinash Reddy informed the issue to YS Bharathi's(Chief Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's wife) Personal Assistant Naveen, Naveen and Jagan Mohan Reddy's Officer on Special Duty(OSD) Krishna Mohan Reddy over the incident. The CBI has alleged that the duo were the 'Master Minds' behind the whole entire episode.