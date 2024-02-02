Hindupur YSRCP MLA candidate Deepika participates in Bhumi Pooja of committee hall

TN Deepika, the MLA Candidate of Hindupuram Constituency, participated in the Bhumi Puja program for the newly constructed Committee Hall under Councilor Ramacandra at the Ward Secretariat of the 2nd Ward Chowdeshwari Colony under Hindupuram Municipality.

In her speech, she criticized MLA Balakrishnafor not caring about the welfare of the people in the 2nd ward and highlighted her efforts to construct a building for women's associations within a month.

She also mentioned that she was nominated as the MLA candidate and Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate by the YSRCP. Various leaders, councilors, convenors, officers, and residents were present at the program.