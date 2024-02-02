Live
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil warns of fresh stir, hunger strike from Feb 10
- Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi
- Minor girl gang raped in Bihar's Bhojpur, in critical condition
- 2nd Test: To get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very awesome, says England's Shoaib Bashir
- WhatsApp bans record over 69L bad accounts in India in Dec 2023
- Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- In-form Hitaashee ends 22-month title drought with win in 3rd leg of women's pro Tour
- Sonia didn't want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar
- ‘Dheera’ review: Entertains with thrills and action
- ISCR's 17th Annual Conference Showcases How Transformations In Clinical Research Are Paving the Way for Better Patient Outcomes
Hindupur YSRCP MLA candidate Deepika participates in Bhumi Pooja of committee hall
TN Deepika, the MLA Candidate of Hindupuram Constituency, participated in the Bhumi Puja program for the newly constructed Committee Hall under Councilor Ramacandra at the Ward Secretariat of the 2nd Ward Chowdeshwari Colony under Hindupuram Municipality.
In her speech, she criticized MLA Balakrishnafor not caring about the welfare of the people in the 2nd ward and highlighted her efforts to construct a building for women's associations within a month.
She also mentioned that she was nominated as the MLA candidate and Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate by the YSRCP. Various leaders, councilors, convenors, officers, and residents were present at the program.
