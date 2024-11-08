HIV/AIDS awareness lecture series launched

Chittoor: The Apollo Well-being Centre at The Apollo University (TAU) inaugurated a month-long lecture series on HIV/AIDS awareness, titled ‘Understanding HIV and AIDS: Knowledge for a healthier tomorrow’.

The event was inaugurated by TAU Vice-Chancellor Dr H Vinod Bhat here on Thursday, who emphasied the importance of education in combating HIV/AIDS.

Key speakers included Dr Jinto Mathew, Head of Apollo College of Nursing; and Dr S Haseena, Assistant Professor of Psychology, who discussed research, prevention, and psychological aspects.