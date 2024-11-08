Live
- Govt criticised for failing to implement free sand policy
- CM Naidu virtually lays foundation for electrical substation
- We are united, you can’t break Congress
- Congress juggernaut unstoppable
- Free edn, Dharavi project scrapping
- Vemulawada Kidnap: Elderly Woman Abducted Over a Dispute, Two Arrested, Four Others at Large
- Rules for govt jobs can't be changed midway unless prescribed: SC
- ED raids e-com players over FEMA violations
- All set for CM’s walkathon push to Musi rejuvenation
- SEEPC survey: 13 lakh houses listed across GHMC
Just In
HIV/AIDS awareness lecture series launched
Highlights
Chittoor: The Apollo Well-being Centre at The Apollo University (TAU) inaugurated a month-long lecture series on HIV/AIDS awareness, titled...
Chittoor: The Apollo Well-being Centre at The Apollo University (TAU) inaugurated a month-long lecture series on HIV/AIDS awareness, titled ‘Understanding HIV and AIDS: Knowledge for a healthier tomorrow’.
The event was inaugurated by TAU Vice-Chancellor Dr H Vinod Bhat here on Thursday, who emphasied the importance of education in combating HIV/AIDS.
Key speakers included Dr Jinto Mathew, Head of Apollo College of Nursing; and Dr S Haseena, Assistant Professor of Psychology, who discussed research, prevention, and psychological aspects.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS