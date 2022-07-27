Homage paid to Kargil war heroes

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Eastern Naval Command paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for the country.

Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam, Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, President Navy Foundation Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), District Collector A Mallikarjuna and Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer G Satyananadam paid homage to the Veers of Kargil War in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial on Tuesday.

A guard of honour was paraded on the occasion. The Guard performed the 'Salami Shastra' and Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair placed the floral wreath. A two-minute silence was observed, while the bugler sounded the 'Last Post'.

The nation remembers the supreme sacrifices of the brave heroes of the Kargil War when India successfully recaptured the covertly occupied few outposts inside the Line of Control on this day, 23 years ago. Ever since the victory in 'Operation Vijay', July 26 was celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas every year.

The 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam is a fitting tribute to mark the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who in the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces, made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 INDO-PAK war. Homage is paid to the fallen heroes on important occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day, Vijay Diwas and Navy day by placing a floral wreath at the memorial. In the evening, BJP leaders visited the War Memorial and paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives.