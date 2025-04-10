Home minister denies Jagan’s charge on security

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha pointed out that despite winning 11 seats in the previous elections, there is no change in the attitude of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Coming down heavily on the former chief minister at a media conference here on Wednesday, the home minister criticised that Jagan is politicising even death. “During Jagan’s governance, there was ‘YSRCP code’ in force instead of IPC,” she remarked.

Anitha informed that security was given to Jagan deploying 1,100 police personnel during his recent visit to Raptadu constituency. Among them, 250 police were deployed at the helipad. Despite such tight security in place, Anitha said, it’s atrocious that Jagan still blames the government. A probe is being launched in the helicopter issue case that Jagan is trying to create a big scene out of it, she pointed, adding that Jagan planned it well to indulge in the mudslinging exercise.

As the law and order is well maintained in Andhra Pradesh now, Anitha said that Jagan can roam across the state freely. “But it was a horrifying scene when Jagan was governing the state. He blocked N Chandrababu Naidu at the Visakhapatnam Airport and ensured that the then Opposition leader was stone pelted and attacked. There were attacks at TDP offices across the state as well,” she said.

The home minister said in contrast, when the NDA government came to power, it was providing security to Jagan when he planned to visit constituencies. “As an MLA, he’s entitled to avail one plus one security. However, keeping his former CM’s post in view, the government is providing him Z+ security. He is given security more than he deserves,” Anitha informed.

During YSRCP’s rule, 2,526 murders were recorded in Andhra Pradesh and if Jagan wants to console the bereaved families, the government is willing to provide him security, the home minister said.

Condemning remarks made by Jagan on police, Anitha raised objection to the language used against the cops. “In case any person tried to affect law and order in the state or upload any objectionable posts, serious action would be taken against them,” she warned and expressed her willingness to participate in any debate over security given to the former CM at Raptadu.

Meanwhile, in another media conference held in the city, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao suggested Jagan to change the language he uses. “Otherwise, the YSRCP is certain to witness its death,” he stated. Despite people of AP teaching Jagan a befitting lesson, Srinivasa Rao said that the former CM fails to learn his lesson. “People find it ridiculous when Jagan is teaching moral values to the police. YSRCP is a hub for corruption and conspiracies,” he criticised.