Home Minister sets up a CCTV control room with her funds

Anakapalli: The state government is working towards crime prevention by installing 1 lakh CCTV cameras across Andhra Pradesh, said Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Inaugurating a CCTV control room set up with 100 CCTV cameras installed from Payakaraopeta Tandava junction to S Rayavaram and Dharmavaram with her own funds, Anitha said the police are using technology to install a CCTV system along the 32-km stretch of Payakaraopeta National Highway. She mentioned that the crime rate in the state has reduced and the police are performing their duties efficiently. “The police are striving hard to control drug menace in Andhra Pradesh. Youth should also use social media judiciously and ensure that they do not fall into the drug trap and ruin their lives,” she stressed.

Also, the Home Minister flagged off 10 EV two-wheelers donated by Finvesco Capital India Ltd for women’s safety. The event was attended by Anakapalle District SP Tuhin Sinha, Additional SP L. Mohana Rao, Narsipatnam Sub-Division DSP Pothireddy, among others.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister reached out to a couple at Darlapudi who were suffering from financial constraints by donating two Jersey cows to them. The cows were handed over to Babji and his family. In addition, the Home Minister handed over cash to the couple for the maintenance of the cattle.