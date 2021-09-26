Honorary doctorate conferred on Kandula Group of Institutions MD Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy

Kadapa : Managing Director of Kandula Group of Institutions Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy was conferred Honorary Doctorate by the prestigious Central Christian University, (Malawi) in recognition of his meritorious social services.

This was informed in a press note released by the principal of KSRM College of Engineering. The principal added that in recognition of his scholarly achievement with distinguished and oriented service there off, Obul Reddy was conferred honorary doctorate.

K Rajamohan Reddy, Chairman of KSRMCE congratulated Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy. Vice-Chairman K Madan Mohan Reddy, K Rajaswaramma, Vice-Chairperson of KLMCEW K Veera Swetha, Director Prof A Mohan, teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated him on getting this rarest distinction.