HRF condemns AP’s10-hour workday bill
Visakhapatnam: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) condemned the recent assent by the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet to the AP Factories Amendment Bill, 2025 that seeks to impose a 10-hour work day. This, the HRF representatives opine, is an irresponsible and deliberate assault on labour rights and dignity. “We demand its immediate and unconditional withdrawal. This move, sought to be brought about through an amendment to The Factories Act, 1948, is no ‘reform’ but a grotesque regression. It is plainly exploitative and treats with contempt decades of labour struggles that have advocated for and attained a humane and sustainable work environment,” mentioned HRF AP state general secretary Y Rajesh and HRF AP and TG coordination committee member VS Krishna.
These rights have a long and glorious history, wrested through generations of hard-fought battles led by the working class and progressive movements. The state government now seeks to dismantle these rights so as to benefit corporate interests, they pointed out.
The eight-hour work day is the cornerstone of modern labour rights. The HRF recalled the historic legacy of BR Ambedkar who played a decisive role in institutionalising the eight-hour workday.
This is now being sought to be rolled back. Extending the maximum daily working hours amounts to entrenching exploitation
and a roll-back of hard-won labour safeguards. It normalises overwork, erodes the right to rest and leisure and strips away dignity from labour. This measure constitutes a fundamental breach of the government’s constitutional obligations, they emphasised. HRF calls upon all democratic forces to oppose this devious move.