FIR against RWA for framing illegal bylaw, collecting fines

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against a residents’ welfare association of an apartment complex for allegedly framing illegal bylaws and unlawfully collecting fines from residents involved in criminal activities, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the RWA of the apartment complex at Doddabele allegedly created unauthorised bylaws empowering itself to impose fines on residents accused of criminal offences ranging from minor incidents to theft, sexual harassment, and the consumption or illegal possession of narcotic substances within the premises.

It was further alleged that a private security agency engaged by the apartment complex colluded with the association, illegally interrogated the accused persons, collected fines without authority, and released them without informing the local police, a statement said.

Police said these actions resulted in the denial of justice to victims, suppression of criminal incidents, and allowed offenders to evade legal proceedings.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 211 (omission to give notice or information to a public servant by a person legally bound to do so), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen an offender), 239 (intentional omission to give information of an offence by a person legally bound to inform), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.