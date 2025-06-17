Hydraulic knee joint provided to differently-abled man under MP-LADS

Tirupati: As part of a welfare initiative, a high-value prosthetic limb was handed over to a differently-abled individual by the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens with support from the MP-LADS funds. The sophisticated hydraulic knee joint, integrated with a carbon fiber foot and five-seal liner, was provided to Subbarayalu, a resident of Anjaneyapuram village in Srikalahasti mandal.

The device, valued at approximately Rs 5.7 lakh, was manufactured and supplied by Sangameswara Health Aids and Surgical Agency. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, formally handed over the advanced prosthetic limb during a programme held at the District Collectorate on Monday afternoon.

The event was attended by DM&HO V Balakrishna Naik, CR & MO of the Welfare Department GK Rajasekhar, proprietor of Sangameswara Health Aids and Surgical Agency Raju, engineer Chenchal Bharat, and other concerned staff. Officials noted that such initiatives aim to empower differently-abled persons by enhancing their mobility and independence through the use of advanced assistive devices.