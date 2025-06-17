  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Hydraulic knee joint provided to differently-abled man under MP-LADS

Hydraulic knee joint provided to differently-abled man under MP-LADS
x
Highlights

As part of a welfare initiative, a high-value prosthetic limb was handed over to a differently-abled individual by the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens with support from the MP-LADS funds.

Tirupati: As part of a welfare initiative, a high-value prosthetic limb was handed over to a differently-abled individual by the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens with support from the MP-LADS funds. The sophisticated hydraulic knee joint, integrated with a carbon fiber foot and five-seal liner, was provided to Subbarayalu, a resident of Anjaneyapuram village in Srikalahasti mandal.

The device, valued at approximately Rs 5.7 lakh, was manufactured and supplied by Sangameswara Health Aids and Surgical Agency. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, formally handed over the advanced prosthetic limb during a programme held at the District Collectorate on Monday afternoon.

The event was attended by DM&HO V Balakrishna Naik, CR & MO of the Welfare Department GK Rajasekhar, proprietor of Sangameswara Health Aids and Surgical Agency Raju, engineer Chenchal Bharat, and other concerned staff. Officials noted that such initiatives aim to empower differently-abled persons by enhancing their mobility and independence through the use of advanced assistive devices.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick