I will transform Amaravati into worldclass city: CM

PEDDAPURAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday used biting sarcasm to pan the YSRCP, accusing the decimated opposition party of spreading "poisonous propaganda" that floods have “submerged Amaravati”. Addressing a gathering at the ‘Swachhandhra-Swarnandhra’ programme here, he declared, evoking cheers from the crowd, “YSRCP’s lies and vulgar campaigning have sunk" and not the capital city. The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to developing Andhra Pradesh.

"Just as I transformed Hyderabad into a world-class city, I will do the same for Amaravati," he observed. He announced a comprehensive development plan would be taken up focused on building three world-class cities: Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati.

Naidu did not mince words in his criticism of YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he uses his media outlets to "justify illegal activities and spread lies against the government." He characterized the YSRCP as a "poisonous political party”, asserting that those who lack credibility and ethics have no place in politics.

Drawing a parallel between the game of "Vaikunthapali" (snakes and ladders) and statecraft, he warned the public against allowing the state to fall back into regression and emphasized the importance of ensuring continuity of development and welfare schemes.

During the event, the Chief Minister went round various stalls put up at an exhibition and praised some of the products, including those made from seaweed, such as bio-diesel and cosmetics. He examined items made from recycled materials in the context of the state’s push for building a circular economy. He particularly commended a project by ninth-grade students for its innovative approach to separating waste.

Chandrababu Naidu announced that a Rs 330 crore 15 MW waste-to-energy plant, sanctioned forPeddapuram, would be completed within 18 months.

The Chief Minister highlighted that 95% of urban and 48% of rural homes are now covered by garbage collection services. He reiterated plans to generate large-scale employment for women through seaweed cultivation, with training already underway.

Kakinada District In-charge Minister P. Narayana, Labour Minister V. Subhash, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Pattabhi, Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa, MPs Sana Satish Babu and Tangella Udaya Srinivas, Kakinada District Special Officer G. Veerapandian, District Collector Shanmohan Sagili, and Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav also participated.