IAS officer's children joins Patamata Zilla Parishad school in Vijayawada

IAS officer and current SAP MD Prabhakar Reddy enrolled his two children in Patamata Zilla Parishad School in Vijayawada. Prabhakar Reddy's wife Lakshmi said that due to the introduction of English medium in government schools, they joined their children in government schools.

She said that AP government gives high priority to education. The school facilities, classrooms and play ground are all very good. Earlier, while working as a joint collector in Nellore district, their children were joined in a government school.

Meanwhile, after the summer holidays, schools in AP have resumed from Tuesday. Last year, more than four hundred new students joined Padamata School in Vijayawada. The faculty estimates that this year too, around 500 hundred new students will join.