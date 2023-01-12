IAS Somesh Kumar arrives in Vijayawada, says he is ready to take any responsibility

It is known that the Telangana High Court has given a shock to former Telangana CS Somesh Kumar transferring him to Andhra Pradesh cadre as he was assigned to AP during the bifurcation of the state.



Meanwhile, former CS Somesh Kumar has to report in Andhra Pradesh today and reached Vijayawada on Thursday morning. Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, Somesh Kumar said that he had come to AP on the orders of the central government and will perform whatever responsibilities are given. "As an officer, I am following the orders of DoPT and will report to CS Jawahar Reddy," he said.

Responding to VRS proposals, Somesh Kumar said that he has not taken decision yet. He clarified that he will tell after discussing with the family members.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed Santhi Kumari of 1989 cadre as chief secretary of Telangana after relieving Somesh Kumar.