Identify encroachments on water bodies, directs Joint Collector

Puttaparthi: Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar has directed officials to identify all unauthorised encroachments on tanks, irrigation projects, streams, and canals across the district and prepare comprehensive reports along with related plans and sketches.

Addressing a review meeting on the “Water Bodies Watchdog” initiative through video conference from the local Collectorate’s conference hall on Tuesday, he stressed the urgency of the task.

He instructed the Irrigation Department to immediately survey water bodies under their jurisdiction, detect illegal occupations, and submit full-scale documentation for necessary action.

He also said that protecting water bodies is crucial for maintaining irrigation systems, ensuring water availability, and preventing further environmental damage.

He added that the reports should include clear demarcation of encroached areas, relevant sketches, and proposed measures for restoration.

He warned that any delay in identifying and acting upon encroachments could result in irreversible loss of public resources.

The officials were asked to coordinate with revenue and municipal authorities for accurate data collection and enforcement.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Divisional Officers, Irrigation Executive Engineers of Penukonda and Dharmavaram divisions, Deputy Executive Engineers, Municipal Commissioners, and other concerned officials.

The Joint Collector urged all departments to work in close coordination and ensure that the district’s water bodies are preserved for future generations.

He reiterated that the administration would take strict action against those responsible for illegal encroachments.