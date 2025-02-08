Live
IIPE to host Samavesha on Feb 11
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam will be hosting ‘Samavesha’ (Episode-10) an event in collaboration with the I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology and Engineering Facilities Map) on February 11 at the Institute premises.
The I-STEM conceived and supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, is an interactive web portal, creates a centralised platform and helps researchers to discover and share access to the research and scientific facilities.
The ‘Samavesha-10’ provides a platform for familiarising with the usage of the I-STEM portal, enabling researchers, academic and industry fraternity especially from Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts, to get access to the cutting-edge R&D facilities from institutions across the country and bridge the infrastructure gap.
The researchers looking to avail advanced scientific equipment can connect with the institution that has the equipment they are looking for and rent it to conduct their experiments, through I-STEM portal.
IIPE will showcase its sophisticated R&D equipment to the participants during the event. National Coordinator, I-STEM Dr Harilal Bhaskar and his team will be visiting Visakhapatnam as part of the event.
The team provides insights on institutional registration and equipment uploading on the national portal and training for researchers on equipment search and booking procedures across India, ensuring smooth access to resources.
IIPE sent the invitation to various universities, colleges, start-ups and industries in Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts for participation in the event.