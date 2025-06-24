Live
Illegal cow slaughter racket busted
11 held, six vehicles and 6.5 tonnes of meat seized
Hindupur Rural: In a major crackdown on illegal cattle slaughter and meat transportation, Sri Sathya Sai District Police arrested 11 individuals and seized six vehicles along with approximately 6,500 kilograms (6.5 tonnes) of illegally processed beef, valued at around ₹20 lakh.
The operation was carried out at dawn on Saturday, near the Santebidanur Gate along the Hindupur-Bengaluru State Highway.
Acting on credible intelligence that cows were being slaughtered without permission in various parts of Hindupur town and the meat was being illegally transported to other states, District SP V Ratna, IPS, directed the operation.
Under the leadership of DSP Sri Mahesh and Hindupur Rural Inspector Chandra Anjaneyulu, the police intercepted the vehicles during routine checks and made the arrests.
The meat, found without any legal documentation or licenses, was being transported to Karnataka in six vehicles.
The accused were identified as Farooq, Anif, Aslam, Asifulla Baig, Mohammad Zubair, Mohammad Moula Saab, Sheikh Imran, Sheikh Jabivullah, Kolimi Jameer Khan, Afrid, and Zakir—all residents of Hindupur.
As part of the investigation, and in the presence of relevant authorities including the Panchayat Secretary, the seized meat was destroyed by burial at the Kirikera dumping yard.
DSP Mahesh emphasized that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in unauthorized meat trade. He urged that those operating meat shops or slaughter units must obtain necessary permissions from concerned departments, failing which legal consequences would follow.
This incident has triggered concern among local authorities and communities, and further investigation is underway to uncover the broader network involved in this illegal activity.