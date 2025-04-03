Illegal quartz mining a bogus case, says YSRCP leader

Nellore: YSR Congress Party State secretary Pernati Syam Prasad Reddy who was named as A-1 in the illegal quartz mining and transporation case on Wednesday denied turning into an approver in the case.

In the wake of police registering a case against YSR Congress party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in the case of illegal mining and transportation of quartz based on a confessed statement by one of his followers, Pernati Syam Prasad Reddy addressed a media conference at the YSRCP district office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the YSRCP leader said that he had no necessity to turn into an approver in the case. He said he would challenge the Rusthum Mines management in the case.

The YSRCP leader vowed to work under the leadership of former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy until his last breath. He alleged that the mining department officials registered a case of illegal mining following the directions of leaders of ruling party.

Pernati said that after police registered a case naming im as A1 in ‘Rusthum Mines case on February 16, court has given him bail on February 24. He said that the mining department has imposed a penalty of Rs 7.56 crore on two other accused Vakati Siva Reddy and Vakati Srinivasulu Reddy in the case.

While describing cases registered against them and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy as fake, the YSRCP leader commented that it was nothing but political vendatta.

He said that they would launch a legal battle to prove their innocence.