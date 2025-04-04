Illicit liquor brewers warned of stern action

Vijayawada: Commissioner of prohibition and excise Nishant Kumar and director of enforcement Rahuldev Sharma warned the illicit liquor brewers with stern action with Navodayam 2.0 moving into its enforcement phase.

Addressing the station house officers, assistant commissioners, and deputy commissioners of the department through a video conference, they reviewed the progress made so far and laid out a strict action plan for the next stage.Navodayam 2.0 is a five-phase initiative designed to completely eradicate the menace of ID liquor. The programme aims at preventing its production, storage, and consumption while educating communities about the severe health and financial consequences.

Since the launch of Navodayam 2.0 on February 19, the department has recorded significant progress. As a result of the sustained efforts, seven villages are now ready to be officially declared ID liquor-free.

During the video conference, Nishant Kumar and Rahuldev Sharma stressed the need for completing all pending awareness activities without delay. With Navodayam 2.0 now moving into the enforcement stage, the focus will be on crime reduction.

With the awareness phase well established, the upcoming enforcement stage will involve statewide raids, stringent action against suppliers of illegal raw materials, identification and dismantling of illicit liquor networks, and preventive detention of repeat offenders under the PD Act. Nishant Kumar and Rahuldev Sharma reiterated that the department is determined to achieve its goal of making Andhra Pradesh completely ID liquor-free.

Citizens are urged to report any illicit liquor-related activities through the toll-free number 14405 and actively participate in making Andhra Pradesh a transformed and progressive state free from illicit liquor.



