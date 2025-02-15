Live
Immediate issue of birth certificates sought by APSCPCR
Committee members also enquire about facilitating a special counter on the premises of the children’s ward to provide birth and death certificates with KGH authorities
Visakhapatnam: Members of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) instructed King George Hospital officials to take measures to issue birth certificates immediately after the child’s birth to the parents.
At a meeting here on Friday, APSCPCR members B Padmavati, Gondu Seetaram and Adilakshmi discussed the procedures while issuing birth and death certificates of children.
The members enquired about facilitating a special counter at the premises of the children’s ward to provide birth and death certificates. They asked the data maintained in the hospital on the number of children born from January to December in 2024, the number of deaths and how many certificates issued last year.
The APSCPCR members wondered why some of the children’s names were registered wrong when certificates were issued based on Aadhaar cards of the parents.
The members mentioned that birth and death certificates should be provided within the ward premises without any mistakes.
Speaking on the occasion, in-charge superintendent of KGH D Radha Krishna stated that top priority is given to the protection and welfare of child rights in the KGH. The management is taking all precautions to provide certificates in a hassle-free manner, he informed.
Victoria General Hospital superintendent Usha Prasad, KGH officials Mehar, B. Chakravarthi, Dh Bhaskara Rao, ICDS Project Director G. Jayadevi, doctors and staff were present.