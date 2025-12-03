Importance of Lok Adalat system explained

Vijayawada: In view of the Mega Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on December 13, Second Additional District Judge A Satyanand visited the Bezwada Bar Association and explained to the advocates the importance and necessity of the Lok Adalat system.

He stated that the number of cases pending in courts is increasing day by day, and therefore, advocates should cooperate by counselling their clients, encouraging amicable settlements, and resolving disputes through the Lok Adalat mechanism instead of prolonging litigation. He emphasised that such settlements help improve human relationships and contribute to building a harmonious society.

The programme was attended by Commercial Court Judge Bhupal Reddy, 12th Additional District Judge Sunil Kumar, Bezwada Advocates Association President AK Basha and advocates.