Improve recovery rate of stolen property: SP to officials

Visakhapatnam: Stepss hould be taken to prevent thefts and recovery rate of the stolen property should be increased, underlined Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha. Holding a review meeting with the staff of the central crime station on Friday, the SP said that day and night patrols should be intensified to prevent crimes.

After knowing how the thefts are happening in the district, the SP gave instructions to the officials about the action to be taken to prevent them. He also suggested to them to take measures to increase the recovery rate of property lost in the cases of thefts.

Fingerprints of suspicious persons should be checked with a fingerprint identification system so that offenders could be nabbed at the earliest, he added.

Tuhin Sinha mentioned that there is a need to monitor movements of the accused released from the prison. People should be made aware of how to install CCTV cameras for their own safety.

Public awareness programmes should be organised to create awareness so that those who go out to other places should store their valuable gold ornaments and cash in bank lockers, the SP said.

He appealed to the people to inform the police of the movement of suspicious persons. Additional SP (Crimes) L Mohan Rao, CCS SSIs Ramesh, Satyanarayana, Prasad, Phanidasu and other CCS personnel were present.