In-charge VCs appointed to SVU, SPMVV, VSU

Tirupati: Atlast, the State government has appointed Vice-Chancellors for various Universities in the State as the positions were lying vacant for the last 2-3 weeks. After coming into power, the new government has reportedly instructed the incumbent Vice-Chancellors of several universities to step down for various reasons. Accordingly, VCs of SV University, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Vikrama Simhapuri University in Nellore along with several other Universities have resigned.

With this the administration in the Universities has come to a standstill posing various problems relating to regular academic and administrative works. Finally, the government has issued orders on Thursday appointing 17 in-charge VCs for universities. It has chosen to appoint senior Professors to head the Universities till regular VCs are appointed. It has appointed senior Professor of Biochemistry Prof Chippada Appa Rao as in0-charge of SV University.

The government has also appointed Prof V Uma of Social Work department in SPMVV as its in-charge VC. She earlier worked as Rector of the University and was in-charge VC also for about a year. Also, Prof Sarangam Vijaya Bhaskar Rao of the department of Physics in SV University has been made in-charge VC of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) in Nellore. They will discharge their duties in their new roles until further orders. The new incharge VCs are expected to take charge on Friday.