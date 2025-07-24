Independence Day celebrations to be held in Amaravati

Vijayawada: This year’s 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 will be held in the state capital, Amaravati, for the first time. Chief secretary K Vijayanand announced the decision after a review meeting with officials from various departments at the Secretariat. The event will take place behind the State Secretariat, in the same area recently used for the P-4 and World Population Day events.

Given the monsoon season and the new venue, Vijayanand emphasised the need for fool-proof preparations. He directed officials to ensure meticulous planning and execution, leaving no room for error. CRDA commissioner Kannababu was specifically tasked with leveling the ground and setting up German tents over the main stage and seating areas to counter potential rain. Additional DGP Madhusudan Reddy was instructed to manage traffic flow to prevent disruptions, while Guntur District Collector Nagalakshmi will oversee invitations and protocol.

In a move to showcase government achievements, the information department was directed to arrange special tableaux highlighting development and welfare schemes. The celebrations will also feature the chief guest’s message on these initiatives and will be broadcast live.

Principal secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena outlined the schedule, with the parade starting at 8.30 am and the Chief Minister arriving at 8.58 am. The event is set to conclude by 10.30 am. Buildings like the Raj Bhavan, CM Camp Office, and state Secretariat will be decorated with lights for the occasion.