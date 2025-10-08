India makes strides but still falls short in combating human trafficking

Vijayawada: The 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, released by the U.S. Department of State, has once again placed India in Tier 2, recognising notable progress but emphasising that the country still falls short of fully meeting the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking.

According to the report, India made significant strides over the past year by increasing funding for specialised courts to handle crimes against children, expanding victim repatriation programmes, and launching awareness campaigns promoting safe migration. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) revised its victim identification process, resulting in the rescue of a record number of trafficking victims. India also collaborated with neighboring countries to curb cross-border trafficking and began using digital tools to monitor online recruitment and trafficking routes.

However, the report points to major shortcomings. The absence of an inter-ministerial coordination body has hindered effective policy implementation. Law enforcement remains uneven, particularly in addressing bonded labor, which constitutes the majority of trafficking cases in India. Victim protection infrastructure is under strain, with overcrowded shelters, limited support for male victims, and delayed compensation.

The report also highlights weak accountability for complicit officials and inadequate data on investigations and convictions, making it difficult to measure progress.

To strengthen its response, the 2025–2026 Anti-Trafficking Action Plan calls for stronger prosecutions, expanded victim services, improved labor law enforcement, and legal reforms ensuring child trafficking cases do not require proof of coercion.

The report concludes that India has shown political commitment and administrative progress, but sustained improvement in law enforcement, victim care, and institutional coordination is essential for advancing toward Tier 1 status.