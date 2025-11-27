Indian Constitution stands superior to others

Vijayawada: The Indian Constitution, shaped by visionary minds to embody the aspirations of 140 crore people while safeguarding the nation’s unity and integrity, stands superior to the constitutions of many democratic nations across the globe, asserted Prof Ch Divakar Babu, Principal of Velagapudi Durgamba Siddhartha Law College. He was addressing the 76th Constitution Day celebrations hosted on campus by the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC), Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Prof Divakara Babu noted that stalwarts like Dr BR Ambedkar and BN Rau placed the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity at the heart of the Constitution.

Emphasising the Constitution’s universal relevance, he said, “Religious texts may vary across communities, but the Constitution of India is the one sacred document that applies equally to all.” He urged students—particularly future lawyers—to absorb constitutional values deeply and contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

R Ramesh Chandra, Assistant Director of the CBC, highlighted that the Central Government has been implementing numerous welfare and development schemes inspired by the constitutional mandate to uplift every section of society.