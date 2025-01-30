India’s space prowess soars with 100th rocket launch

Tirupati : In a momentous stride for India’s space ambitions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the GSLV-F15 rocket carrying the NVS-02 satellite on Wednesday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota. This mission not only reaffirmed ISRO’s prowess in space technology but also marked its 100th rocket launch, a historic feat in country’s space exploration journey. It was also the first mission under the leadership of Chairman Dr V Narayanan and the agency’s first launch of the year.

The GSLV-F15, undertaking its 17th flight, lifted off at 6.23 am from the second launch pad. This mission was the 11th to feature an indigenous cryogenic upper stage and the 8th operational flight of GSLV equipped with this advanced propulsion system. Nineteen minutes after lift-off, the rocket precisely placed the NVS-02 satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit at an altitude of 322.93 km. The mission's success underscores ISRO’s ability to execute complex launches with remarkable precision.

Dr Narayanan hailed the launch as a defining moment, highlighting ISRO’s evolution from its humble origins to becoming a formidable force in global space exploration. “With this milestone, ISRO has now successfully launched over 500 satellites, including more than 400 for international clients, showcasing India’s rising influence in space technology”, he noted.

The NVS-02 satellite, weighing 2,250 kg, is a vital component of India’s indigenous navigation system, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). As the second satellite in the second-generation NavIC series, it enhances positioning accuracy with advanced technology, including the Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard (RAFS), a highly sophisticated timing device that offers superior synchronisation capabilities.

NavIC plays a crucial role in providing Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) services, covering India and an extended 1,500 km radius beyond its borders. Offering Standard Positioning Service (SPS) for civilian use and Restricted Service (RS) for strategic applications, NavIC delivers a positioning accuracy within 20 meters and time precision within 40 nanoseconds.

As part of ISRO’s broader plans, five additional satellites (NVS-01 to NVS-05) will be launched to enhance the system’s efficiency, benefiting sectors such as transportation, disaster management and geospatial applications.

Reflecting on ISRO’s legacy, Dr Narayanan paid tribute to pioneering figures like Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan and APJ Abdul Kalam among others, saying that this journey has seen six generations of launch vehicles, culminating in this extraordinary milestone.

Mission Director Thomas Kurian emphasised ISRO’s commitment to precision and excellence. “Every launch is a step toward pushing the boundaries of space exploration. This mission strengthens India’s ability to provide world-class navigation solutions and reinforces our vision for a global positioning system that rivals the best in accuracy,” he stated.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh commended ISRO, calling the 100th launch a testament to the organisation’s dedication and technical expertise.