Inflows rising at Pulichintala Project

Narasaraopet: Inflows into the Pulichintala project increasing due to incessant rains during the last one week in the catchment area of the project.

The capacity of the reservoir is 45.77 TMC feet level. At present water level in the reservoir is 32 TMC feet. At present 69.22% of the project is filled. During the last one week the project received 13 TMCs floodwater due to rains in the catchment area.

The project on Sunday received 11,755 cusecs of floodwater, and the officials released 200 cusecs of floodwater into the downstream.

Though the project is not getting inflows from the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir, rainwater in the catchment area is coming into the project which led to increase of water level in the project at Pulichintala village of Palnadu district.

If sufficient water is not available in the project, the government may release water from the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme for sowing operations.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation department is releasing the water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project into Nagarjuna Sagar right canal for filling drinking water tanks to meet drinking water needs.

During the last four days, Prakasam Barrage received floodwater from Munneru, Budameru, Kattleru, Paleru streams. Inflows into the Prakasam Barrage have been falling. At present the officials lifted sixty crest gates of the barrage and released 47,580 cusecs of floodwater into the downstream of the project.