Initiate visible policing, SP directs cops

Nellore: Expressing deep concern over abnormal hike in crime rate in recent period, SP G Krishnakanth has direct the police officials to initiate visible policing to prevent crimes in the district.

Addressing district-level crime meeting here on Wednesday, the SP instructed police personnel to concentrate over grave cases.

He directed the officials to adopt technology for chasing the serious offences and ordered them to concentrate on missing cases regarding to women as government is keen in that aspect.

Stating that there is be possibility of occurrence of house breakings during nights in peak summer as inmates sleep outside of houses, the SP ordered cops to intensify night beatings.

Additional SP CH Soujanya and Nellore city DSP Sindhu Priya, Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao and others were present.