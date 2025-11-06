INS Ikshak will be formally commissioned today in Kochi

Visakhapatnam: The first to be based at Southern Naval Command, INS Ikshak, third vessel of Survey Vessel Large (SVL) class, Indian Navy, will be formally commissioned into service in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, at a programme at Naval Base in Kochi on Thursday (November 6).

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, Ikshak stands as an example of India’s growing self-reliance in shipbuilding. The vessel embodies over 80 percent indigenous content, reflecting success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and collaborative synergy between GRSE and Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic equipment, including a high-resolution multi-beam echo sounder, autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and four survey motor boats (SMBs), Ikshak brings unmatched versatility and capability to the navy’s hydrographic fleet. Also, the ship is fitted with a helicopter deck, extending its operational reach and enabling multi-domain missions.

The vessel is designed to undertake full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours and navigational channels. The data generated will be vital for ensuring safe navigation at sea, strengthening India’s maritime safety framework.

The commissioning of Ikshak marks a significant milestone in Indian Navy’s ongoing efforts to augment its survey and charting infrastructure.