Inter-caste marriage creates tension in Botlapalem

Ongole: A wife and husband in Botlapalem of Darsi mandal in Prakasam district tried to immolate a woman after torturing her and her mother, for the address of their daughter, who eloped with the brother of the victim.

The incident occurred in Botlapalem village on the intervening night of August 14 and 15.

According to the victims and district SP Malika Garg, an SC Colony native of the village, Jakkula Sairam and Gangireddy Bhargavi of the same village are classmates and eloped to get married on March 2.

The young couple complained to the police about the parents of the girl, Gangireddy Brahmareddy and Pullamma and sought protection. The SP discussed the issue with the parents of the girl Brahmareddy and Pullamma and the mother of the boy Anuradha and made them bind over at the local tahsildar to maintain peace. The young couple left the village and are living at an undisclosed location since then.

Brahmareddy and Pullamma, who are unable to digest the development, are furious over Anuradha, and her daughter Kamunuri Mounika. They believed that the mother and daughter know the location of the young couple and wanted to bring them by force to the village to separate them permanently.

At around 12.30 am on August 15, Anuradha and Mounika were filling their pots at the water tap near their home. Observing them alone, the furious Brahmareddy and Pullamma threw chilli powder at them and attacked them with sticks. Anuradha managed to escape from the angry couple, as they dragged Mounika to their home, tied her hands behind with a plastic rope, and attacked her with sticks, a knife and an axe. While Anuradha informed the police about the attack, Brahmareddy threatened Mounika to kill her if she didn’t reveal where her brother is living.

By the time police reached the home of Brahmareddy, the wife and husband poured petrol and were about to immolate her. The police rescued the woman and shifted her to GGH Ongole, and arrested Brahmareddy and Pullamma.

SP Malika Garg said that the wife and husband were produced before the court and sent to remand. She said that women’s safety is a priority to the district police, and warned that stringent action will be taken on anyone who tries to harass them. She appreciated the Darsi DSP T Ashok Vardhan, CI J Ramakotaiah, and the Blue Colts team consisting of SI D Ramakrishna, home guards Sk Moula Ali, A Subhani, sentry PC K Kiran Mahesh, and the PCR staff for immediately responding to the distress call from the victims.