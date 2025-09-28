Inter-state burglars nabbed

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari police have arrested two inter-state burglars involved in a series of thefts across AP, Odisha, Telangana, and Maharashtra, and recovered stolen property worth nearly Rs 10 lakh including gold, platinum jewellery, and cash.

South Zone DSP Bhavya Kishore explained the details to the media on Saturday. According to her, on August 24, complainant K Anvesh a resident of Diwancheruvu village in Rajanagaram mandal, went to Varanasi to immerse his late mother’s ashes in the Ganga. When he returned home on August 27, he found that unidentified burglars had stolen valuables from his bedroom. Based on his report, a case was registered at Bommuru Police Station under Cr. No. 287/2025.

Following the directions of East Godavari Superintendent of Police D. Narasimha Kishore, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of the Additional SP (Crimes) and East Zone DSP. Bommuru police, under the leadership of Inspector P Kasi Viswanadham, apprehended the accused near Lalacheruvu Housing Board Colony on September 26. The arrested men were identified as Prasanta Kumar Karada (35) from Barampur in Odisha, and Sagar Kumar Panda (34) from Ganjam in Odisha.

Police said the duo had been active in burglaries since 2000 and were involved in as many as 56 cases across different states, including 11 in Visakhapatnam, four in Kakinada, three in Guntur, five in Berhampur, four in Baidyanath, five in Bada Bazar, eight in Gussannugavu, six in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, and 10 in Pratap Nagar, Nagpur.

From their possession, police recovered four gold rings weighing 23.63 grams, three gold chains weighing 66.41 grams, a gold locket of 4.97 grams, a platinum ring of 8.25 grams, a gold bangle weighing 125.956 grams, and cash of Rs 4,21,000. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 9,98,415.

The arrested accused were produced before the VI AJFCM Court in Rajamahendravaram. SP Narasimha Kishore lauded the efforts of Inspector Kasi Viswanadham, SI Murali Mohan, and other police personnel involved in the operation for their swift and efficient work in cracking the case.